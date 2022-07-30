(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range curler is already one of the goals of the season as Liverpool take first blood

Capitalising on a blistering start from Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold drew first blood for Jurgen Klopp’s men with an effort from outside the 18-yard box.

The Scouse Academy graduate curled his effort beyond the reach of Manchester City’s No.1, Ederson – a strike that had Reds fans in raptures inside the King Power Stadium.

It’s a superb start to the season from the No.66 and hopefully we’ll see plenty more where that came from as the campaign progresses.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV Football:

GOAL for @LFC 🔴 Salah lays one on for Alexander-Arnold who curls his strike beyond Ederson 🤫 Watch Liverpool v Man City 👉 https://t.co/aSJBvdDok1 pic.twitter.com/i8VQyiMka8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022