(Video) Two unreal long balls from Fabinho & Thiago to Salah will have fans drooling

Having a runner like Mo Salah to ping balls to is one thing, having the men in the squad capable to supply the pinpoint balls to get behind a quality Manchester City defence is another.

Liverpool could very well have found themselves three goals to the good at the half-time break had the Egyptian capitalised on two stunning lofted balls issued by Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara respectively.

It’s only a matter of time until the No.11 takes his chances, of course, with the player looking fully revitalised after the summer break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

