(Video) ‘Oh my goodness’ – Van Dijk wowed by Bobby Firmino skill in Liverpool training

The number of skill clips out there with Bobby Firmino’s name on it is near endless and the Brazilian added to the collection with a lovely chip to evade pressure that drew an awed response of ‘oh my goodness’ from Virgil van Dijk.

Despite the reports linking the former Hoffenheim hitman with a move away from Anfield, we can hardly see Jurgen Klopp being inclined to part ways with one of his favoured sons so late into pre-season.

The Merseysiders will take on Fulham in a matter of a week whilst Diogo Jota looks set to be sidelined going into the next campaign – a factor the German will no doubt take into account when considering alleged interest from Juventus.

