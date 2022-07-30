(Video) VAR controversy as City equaliser given despite Adrian appearing to have two hands on ball

Adrian won’t have delighted Liverpool fans with a lapse in concentration in the second-half of action at the King Power Stadium to help gift Manchester City an equaliser.

Still, how a lengthy VAR review managed to miss the Spaniard appearing to have two hands on the ball in his box as Phil Foden came to rob him of possession will invite some concern.

The Reds had started brightly in the second 45, though were yet to find an effort to double their lead despite Darwin Nunez coming close.

‼️ 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘇 ‼️ Off the bench and on the scoresheet for @ManCity after a lengthy VAR check 🎥 Watch Liverpool v Man City 👉 https://t.co/aSJBvdDok1 pic.twitter.com/sdeOT6oJKH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022