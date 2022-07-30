(Video) VAR controversy as City equaliser given despite Adrian appearing to have two hands on ball

(Video) VAR controversy as City equaliser given despite Adrian appearing to have two hands on ball

Adrian won’t have delighted Liverpool fans with a lapse in concentration in the second-half of action at the King Power Stadium to help gift Manchester City an equaliser.

Still, how a lengthy VAR review managed to miss the Spaniard appearing to have two hands on the ball in his box as Phil Foden came to rob him of possession will invite some concern.

The Reds had started brightly in the second 45, though were yet to find an effort to double their lead despite Darwin Nunez coming close.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

