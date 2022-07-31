Darwin Nunez’s superb social media post will have Liverpool fans chuckling after his unbelievable 31-minute cameo against Manchester City

Darwin Nunez has already earned his first piece of silverware in a Liverpool shirt and the Uruguay international had a huge say in proceedings at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

The Anfield outfit won the Community Shield for the first time under Jurgen Klopp with their 3-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening and new forward Nunez certainly provided Reds fans with another taste of what they can expect from him this season.

After earning a penalty and finding the back of the net in injury time with a well taken header, it was clear that Nunez enjoyed his evening and he decided to take to his Twitter account and post an hilarious update following the game.

“Give me that shield!” the Uruguay international tweeted alongside a picture of himself with the trophy.

He may have had to settle for a place on the bench whilst Pep Guardiola named Erling Haaland in his starting XI, but when he replaced Bobby Firmino on the hour mark, it didn’t take the ex-Benfica man long to cause havoc amongst the Sky Blues’ defence.

The goal sparked wild scenes amongst the Red section of the ground and it was clear how much the goal meant to our the 23-year-old and his teammates.

A lot of people were expecting Pep Guardiola’s new forward to steal the show but it was our No. 27 that made sure everybody was talking about him following the game.

It may have only been the Community Shield, but what a great way to begin the season as all focus now turns to next weekend’s Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

You can catch the post below via @Darwinn99 on Twitter:

Give me that shield! 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/PSwjxaEQQD — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) July 30, 2022