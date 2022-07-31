(Video) Highlights of Mo Salah’s Community Shield performance will have Premier League defenders worried ahead of the new campaign

If his display against Manchester City yesterday is anything to go by, Mo Salah certainly looks ready for the new campaign.

The Citizens simply couldn’t handle the Egyptian King as his pace and movement caused all sorts of problems amongst Pep Guardiola’s backline.

The 30-year-old registered an assist as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb long-range effort broke the deadlock and our No. 11 then restored our advantage with an emphatic penalty inside the final 10 minutes – he was also instrumental in the build-up to our third goal in injury time.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez’s superb social media post will have Liverpool fans chuckling after his unbelievable 31-minute cameo against Manchester City

The victory means that Salah, Jurgen Klopp and a number of other players in the Liverpool squad have now lifted every domestic trophy possible at the club and ensure that we head into next weekend’s Premier League opener in high spirits.

Salah looked relax and played the game how he wanted to – It was clear that the contract negotiations that had been in the back of his mind for some time had banished and he could fully concentrate on his objectives on the pitch.

Premier League defenders will have been frightened by what they saw from the former AS Roma man yesterday because he looked sublime, but then again, so did most of our lads.

We knocked the ball about with so much confidence and looked dangerous every time one of the lads at the top end of the pitch got the ball.

It was a pleasure watching us yesterday… bring on the new campaign!

You can catch a compilation of Mo’s performance yesterday below via @lfcMuh on Twitter:

Mohamed Salah vs City – Community Shieldpic.twitter.com/PzXsC53VMg — ° (@lfcMuh) July 30, 2022