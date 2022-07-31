(Video) Liverpool fans will be howling at what Van Dijk did immediately after Mo Salah’s penalty

Mo Salah put Liverpool 2-1 up in yesterday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City with an emphatic penalty and whilst the Citizens were attempting to return the ball back to the half way line to resume the contest, Virgil van Dijk had another idea.

As the rest of the Liverpool squad headed towards the Egyptian King to celebrate with him in front of the Reds supporters that had travelled to Leicester’s King Power Stadium, our No. 4 was busy rocketing the ball into the crowd – much to the frustration of a number of Pep Guardiola’s players.

A number of those in Sky Blue could be seen complaining to referee Craig Pawson whilst the big Dutchman continued and joined his teammates in celebrating the goal that had just gave us the advantage with less than 10 minutes remaining.

It’s hilarious to see that van Dijk didn’t think twice about what he was doing and he may have also sent a lucky supporter home with the match ball.

The Netherlands captain put in a superb display at the back alongside Joel Matip and even though it may have only been the Community Shield, it was the perfect way to begin our campaign.

You can catch the former Southampton man’s antics below courtesy of u/Fanott on Reddit: