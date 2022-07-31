Sadio Mane watched Liverpool’s Community Shield tie for ‘as long as possible’ despite preparing for his own huge clash for Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane may have left Bayern Munich for Liverpool earlier this summer, but it appears that the Senegal international’s love for the Anfield outfit remains.

The Reds’ Community Shield clash with Manchester City kicked off as our former No. 10 was preparing for his new side’s clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup at 7:30pm and according to Christian Falk, the head of football at German publication BILD, the 30-year-old watched Liverpool’s game for ‘as long as possible’.

“Sadio Mané’s heart still beats also for @LFC. Before the Supercup with @FCBayern he watched as long as possible the Community Shield against @ManCity, he told me,” Falk tweeted on his official Twitter account.

Mane was adored by Liverpool fans and it was clear that he had a lot of love for the club – tt was hard to see him leave when he’s still at the top of his game, but he clearly felt that he was ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

He won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield and even though he was preparing for a huge game himself last night, he still found time to keep an eye on his former side.

The Munich based outfit ran out 5-3 winners against Leipzig last night and Mane scored the Bundesliga champions’ second of the night.

He won the first trophy of his Bayern career last night and we have a feeling that it certainly won’t be his last!

