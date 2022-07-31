Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg

Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend.

The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.

Teenage goalkeeper Harvey Davies starts between the sticks with Academy product Isaac Mabaya, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers.

The midfield three is made up of James Milner, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton with Melkamu Frauendorf, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Bajcetic is one of the many positives that has come from our pre-season and has look calm and composed in the middle of the park when called upon.

He will certainly learn a few things playing alongside our No. 7 and what an experience it will be for many of the young lads inside Anfield.

You can catch a graphic of the team in full below via @LFC on Twitter: