(Video) Darwin Nunez names the one teammate that’s helped him settle at Liverpool after arriving at Anfield ‘extremely nervous’

Darwin Nunez had admitted that a discussion that he had with Mo Salah is one of the key reasons as to why he’s hit the ground running at Liverpool.

The Uruguay international drew some criticism following his first two performances after failing to find the back of the net, but his doubters were silenced after he netted four goals in one game against RB Leipzig last week.

The 23-year-old also made a stunning impact after entering the fray on the hour mark of the Reds’ 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City – he won the penalty that Mo Salah calmly dispatched and then got his own name on the scoresheet in injury time.

Following the game, Nunez spoke to SportsCenter ESPN, as translated by @SamuelLFC on Twitter and said: “To be honest, the first weeks I was extremely nervous, so much that I was missing even the simplest pass. It was really difficult to get used at the beginning with the team. But as time went by, they made me feel comfortable, I had a talk with Mo Salah that helped me a lot”.

When arriving at a club as big as Liverpool, there are always going to be nerves, but yesterday’s goal will do the Uruguay international the world of good heading into the Premier League campaign that begins next weekend.

He’s arrived in a new country, is attempting to speak a completely new language and get to grips with a new style of play to the one he was used to in Lisbon.

It’s great to see that the Egyptian King has made Nunez feel comfortable and we can’t wait to see the two shine together on more occasions this season.

Our No. 11 was at his very best at the King Power Stadium and our new striker somewhat changed the game when he entered the fray.

Both will be licking their lips at the thought of starting against Fulham at Craven Cottage next week.

