(Video) Joel Matip’s hilarious antics as he joins in with ‘One Kiss’ following Liverpool’s Community Shield victory

As Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss anthem rang out around the King Power Stadium and the Liverpool squad celebrated their Community Shield success, Joel Matip has once again got fans chuckling with his head-bopping dance moves.

The former Cameroon international performed superbly alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre half and helped keep Erling Haaland quiet all evening and his impressive showing continued after the full-time whistle.

The 30-year-old, in our opinion, is one of the most underrated players in the division on his day and if he can remain fit and partner Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the season, we have a great chance to be as competitive as possible once again.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are also great options to have at the heart of your defence, but for the majority of last season the former Schalke man was Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice to partner our No. 4.

Having the No. 32 in and around the squad really is great, he’s not only a quality player, but he looks to be a great character and always has a smile on his face.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more celebrations for the lads during the season as we look to add more silverware to our already jam-packed trophy room.

You can catch the video of Matip below via @TheAnfieldBuzz on Twitter:

Matip singing 'One Kiss' during the shield lift 😂 pic.twitter.com/3NYkmou7Vr — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 30, 2022