(Video) Thiago Alcantara compilation highlights how the Liverpool star ran the show against Manchester City

Thiago Alcantara quite literally ran the show at the King Power Stadium yesterday and helped his Liverpool side to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Spain international was all over the park linking defence to attack and breaking up passages of play from the opposition – he was so good that a compilation of his performance is circulating on social media.

Keeping the former Barcelona man fit will be vital in our attempts of Premier League and Champions League success because it’s so evident that we’re a much stronger outfit when he’s in the side.

He’s got unreal technical ability but also works his socks off to win the ball back when we don’t have it and that is a great combination to have.

It’s a shame that we didn’t sign him earlier but luckily we still have a good few years of watching the magician in action.

You can watch the Thiago compilation via @Watch_LFC on Twitter:

Thiago vs Man City 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1quUl91sv — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 31, 2022