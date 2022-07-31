(Video) Watch Haaland being dominated by Liverpool stars in footage from Man City win

Erling Haaland had a Community Shield outing to forget after Pep Guardiola showed his faith in the former Borussia Dortmund star with a first start in competitive conditions against Liverpool.

Footage shared online shows the threat provided by the Norwegian being well-handled by Jurgen Klopp’s men throughout the encounter.

The 22-year-old did find himself in good positions throughout the tie, however, which will certainly suggest the striker will turn out to be a success down the line as soon as he can begin converting his chances.

Likewise, it’s a positive start for our backline ahead of the first day of the Premier League season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV (via @Watch_LFC):