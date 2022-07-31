‘One shave is all it takes’ – James Milner’s typically hilarious social media post as hype surrounding his new appearance continues

James Milner has drawn a lot of attention recently after deciding to grow a beard and his latest typically hilarious social media post proves that he’s aware that his facial hair hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Even legendary Liverpool figure Ian Rush gestured to his jawline when handing our No. 7 his Community Shield winners’ medal yesterday and it’s believed that Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson egged the veteran midfielder on to change his appearance.

For most of his 20-year playing career, the 36-year-old has adopted a clean-shaven look, but it appears that he’s enjoying the new style and his latest Twitter upload will certainly make Reds fans chuckle.

“One shave is all it takes. Delighted to have won my first trophy with a beard. Might need to keep it now #YNWA,” the Yorkshireman tweeted after our 3-1 defeat of Manchester City.

With the former England international now closer to 40 than he is 30, it’s credit to his dedication and professionalism that he’s still able to mix it with the best both in England and across Europe.

Whenever he’s in the side he doesn’t look out of place and you always know that he’ll give you 100% – he replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back for the final 15 minutes of yesterday’s game and ensured that we kept going and reacted well to City’s equaliser which came shortly before he entered the fray.

He signed a new one-year deal in the summer so let’s hope this season is as successful as possible as this may very well be his last campaign not only just at Anfield, but as a professional footballer in general.

You can catch his brilliant tweet below via his official Twitter account:

One shave is all it takes 🎵🎶🪒Delighted to have won my first trophy with a beard. Might need to keep it now 🫣#YNWA pic.twitter.com/Mlgvdo6M58 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 30, 2022