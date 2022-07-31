(Video) Brilliant fan footage captures wild scenes amongst Liverpool supporters following Darwin Nunez’s Manchester City goal

Darwin Nunez had an evening to remember following his superb 31-minute cameo against Manchester City in yesterday’s Community Shield clash at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Whilst Pep Guardiola decided to hand his new centre-forward Erling Haaland a start, our Uruguayan had to wait patiently until the hour mark to be introduced into the action and make an instant impact.

He earned the Reds a penalty after his headed effort struck Reuben Dias on the hand, despite the fact that the ball looked to be heading wide of the target, and then sealed the 3-1 victory with an instinctive finish in injury time.

There has been a lot of criticism for our new No. 27 since he arrived from SL Benfica, largely from jealous opposition fans of course, but he’s certainly silenced the haters following his showing yesterday.

It was great to see how much the goal meant to the 23-year-old as he celebrated passionately and sparked jubilant scenes in the Red section of the ground.

Some may claim that it’s only the Community Shield, but what a victory it was to ensure that we head into next weekend’s Premier League opener with Fulham in high spirits.

You can watch the fan footage of the former Almeria man’s goal via @ChloeBloxam on Twitter:

The Let off for that Nunez goal was something else 😍🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/huMkMAVQGL — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) July 30, 2022