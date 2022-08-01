Man City new boy Alvarez delivers honest 23-word verdict on Liverpool after Community Shield defeat

Julian Alvarez has labelled Liverpool as a ‘great team’ following last weekend’s Community Shield tie between Manchester City and the Reds.

The Argentinian netted for his new side at Leicester’s King Power Stadium but late goals from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side ran away as 3-1 winners.

And now following the clash, the former River Plate star has been full of praise for the Anfield outfit.

“Liverpool have shown in the last few years how good they are,” the 22-year-old told City’s official club website (via Rousing The Kop). “They’re a great team with great players, so is Manchester City.”

Alvarez had to settle for a spot on the bench on Saturday as Pep Guardiola opted to start Erling Haaland instead, but the Norwegian struggled to make his mark on the game and it was the Argentina international who made more of an impact.

We do appear all set for another thrilling battle with City this season – the two sides have made up the top-two in three of the last four seasons and many are expecting more of the same this time around.

Of course the likes of Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal will be wanting to compete at the top end of the table, but the rest of the league simply couldn’t retain pace with us and the Etihad outfit last term.

Saturday’s game was a thrilling one with both sides treating the game like a cup final somewhat.

Thiago Alcantara ran the show in the middle of the park for the Reds whilst Mo Salah was at his sensational best all evening.

New signing Darwin Nunez entered the fray on the hour mark and had the impact we were all hoping for – he won the penalty that saw us regain the lead when Salah slotted home emphatically and the Uruguayan then got his own name on the scoresheet with a well taken penalty in injury time.

Our 2022/23 Premier League campaign begins on Saturday and we’re now heading into the season in high spirits after such a strong display against City.

