Supercomputer predicts 16% difference between chances of Liverpool and Manchester City winning 2022/23 Premier League title in surprising findings

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign kicks off later this week after Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 to claim the Community Shield on Saturday.

The Citizens pipped the Reds to the title by a single point last term and both sides are set to battle it out once again this time around.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight (via the Yorkshire Post) have predicted that both sides will once again make up the English top-flights top-two this season but fans may be surprised by some of the other findings.

Pep Guardiola has made a number of huge signings with the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all arriving at the Etihad whilst Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and young full-back Calvin Ramsay have made the move to Merseyside ahead of the new campaign.

READ MORE : Man City new boy Alvarez delivers honest 23-word verdict on Liverpool after Community Shield defeat

The supercomputer has predicted that the Sky Blues will win the title for the third consecutive season, claiming that they have a 64% chance of Premier League glory and will rack up 85 points.

Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp’s side will end the season five points behind them in second and have just a 30% of winning their 20th top-flight title.

Chelsea (72 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (66) will be the other sides that make up the Champions League spots whilst Manchester United will have to settle for a Europa League place ending the campaign 23 points behind Liverpool.

According to the findings, fellow Merseyside outfit Everton have a 23% chance of relegation which may be surprisingly low for many after the Toffees’ major struggles last season – Frank Lampard’s side have been tipped to finish 15th with just 42 points.

You can see the findings in full by clicking here.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!