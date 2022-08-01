Harvey Elliott reviews Liverpool’s ‘unbelievable’ Man City performance and is hopeful the Reds can ‘get off to a flyer’ against Fulham on Saturday

Harvey Elliott has labelled Liverpool’s performance against Manchester City recently as ‘unbelievable’ and is now looking forward to starting the Premier League season ‘off with a flyer’ against Fulham this weekend.

The 19-year-old was a second half substitute during the Community Shield clash at the King Power Stadium and also featured for the Reds in yesterday’s 3-0 friendly defeat to French outfit RC Strasbourg at Anfield.

The England U21 international is now relishing the clash with his former side at Craven Cottage later this week.

“The performance from the lads [against City] was unbelievable, from the boys that came on to the boys that started,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com.

“No-one looked tired and no-one looked lethargic in any areas of the game. To top it off with a win proved and showed what our performance was like. It’s all credit to the boys who played a part and just as a team we stuck together throughout pre-season.

“That’s all credit to us and the coaching staff to get some silverware at the start of the season, which has put us in good stepping stones for the season.

“Hopefully we can just keep adding to it this season, which is our aim. Our focus now is on Fulham. We have a week to build up to it and hopefully we can start off with a flyer.”

READ MORE: Supercomputer predicts 16% difference between chances of Liverpool and Manchester City winning 2022/23 Premier League title in surprising findings

Our No. 19 looked set to be a first-team regular for us last season until he suffered that nasty ankle injury against Leeds United early in the season.

He spent five months on the sidelines as he returned to fitness but made a goalscoring return against Cardiff City in the FA Cup – a competition that we would go onto win after defeating Chelsea on penalties in the final.

He’s now had a full pre-season under his belt and looks sharp whenever he’s called upon.

It sometimes feels like the talented midfielder has been around for ages but he’s still a teenager and has his best years ahead of him – he was somewhat of a senior player yesterday as a largely inexperienced side took to the pitch against Strasbourg.

“I just hate losing, to be honest, so I do everything that I possibly can to get the game in our favour and turn it around for us to win,” he added. “I think that’s what I tried today; some things came off, some things didn’t. It just wasn’t our day today. I just want to play for the badge and give it my all for the badge no matter what the score is, whether we are winning or losing. “I always give it my best and I have that hunger in myself to go out and make sure I give it 110 per cent in each and every game. Some days things will come off and some things won’t. Today unfortunately wasn’t our day but maybe another time they will do and we can win the game hopefully. “But it’s more minutes in the legs and more minutes for the younger boys to play in front of this wonderful crowd, play on the home turf and get off to a flyer for the season.” Many Reds are still calling out for the club to sign a new midfielder and although their calls are understandable, if Elliott can remain fit and perform at the level we all know he’s capable of, he could be the answer. His versatility is something that stands out – he can operate as part of a three man midfield but is also equally effective further up the pitch on either flank. We’re excited to see more of the youngster during the season so let’s hope he can show us what he’s made of! #Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!