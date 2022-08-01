Analysis of Liverpool’s transfer window so far

Liverpool, as one of the biggest clubs in the world, have always strived to have the best players who will contribute to its growth.

The evolution of the transfer policy following FSG’s takeover of the Premier League-based outfit will likely further encourage such success with Julian Ward looking set to build on Michael Edwards’ legacy as sporting director.

Analysis of the previous season

But before starting the story about new transfers and changes in the playing staff, it’s necessary to say a few words about the previous season.

Liverpool’s prior campaign was more than satisfactory, though luck was lacking in some moments throughout the season.

Although Liverpool were left without a trophy, they fought bravely until the last game, finishing second in the league, just one point behind Manchester City, and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

With Sadio Mane having since moved to Bayern Munich, the Reds have recruited well to address a brief imbalance in the squad.

Transfer window

After the exit of our talismanic No.10, the recruitment team reacted quickly and brought in the young Darwin Nunez, who came from Benfica for £64m.

A goal in the Community Shield so far, in competitive conditions, has raised expectations around what the Uruguayan can achieve in the famous red shirt this term.

In addition to the departure of Mane, there is no end to the exits of players from the side.

Marko Grujicic left the club with a transfer to Porto and Taki Minamino went to Monaco; Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Loris Karius, and Sheyi Ojo left the club as free agents; Billy Koumetio went on loan to Austria Vienna and Adam Lewis went to Newport.

As for new players, in addition to Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho also arrived at the club.

Jurgen Klopp and the club have since confirmed that further incomings are highly unlikely, provided that serious injuries and more exits don’t occur between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

There were heavy suggestions that the club would pursue a new midfielder in the market, though attempts at securing the signatures of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham failed, leaving the middle of the park as a department to be refreshed next year.

