Journalist calls out fan online for ridiculous Nunez comments over Man City performance

There have been some bizarre takes online about Liverpool’s £64m signing, Darwin Nunez, following the Uruguayan’s switch away from Benfica.

One freelance journalist Juan Arango took exception to @FPLLens’ criticism of the 23-year-old on Twitter during the Reds’ 3-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Um, the header went off a defender's hand and it was called a penalty. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) July 30, 2022

Think you were watching a different sport if that's how you saw it. Been a pleasure talking. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) July 30, 2022

The former Penarol hitman was on target to secure the result in question and played a key role in winning a lead-restoring penalty for Mo Salah after his introduction in the second-half of action.

It’s always baffling to see critics take a stab at a new signing off the back of 60 minutes’ worth of pre-season minutes and some training footage but to launch an attack on the striker after what was objectively a positive performance makes little in the way of sense.

On our end here at the Empire of the Kop, we’re certainly more than encouraged by Nunez’s display at the King Power Stadium and look forward to witnessing what he can accomplish in the famous red shirt under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

