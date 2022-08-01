Carragher makes frustrated Nunez & Haaland point Liverpool & City fans must heed after ludicrous online activity

Jamie Carragher expressed some frustration at the likely negative online response to Erling Haaland’s debut performance for Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The former Liverpool defender suggested on Twitter that rivals and neutrals would mock the Norwegian in a similar manner to how Darwin Nunez was treated after clips emerged of the Uruguayan in training and pre-season.

The #Haaland banter compilations will be everywhere this week after that miss, just like #Nunez last week. From 🤡 who have never kicked a ball in their life 🤷‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 30, 2022

The Merseysiders ran out 3-1 winners in the clash in question as the £64m made a massive second-half impact, securing a penalty for Mo Salah and registering a goal.

Jurgen Klopp spoke after the game about the ridiculous nature of first impressions in the sport, which Nunez was fortunate to overcome with a stunning outing against the incumbent league champions.

Sadly, Haaland won’t be so lucky after making Pep Guardiola’s starting-XI at the King Power Stadium, though the reality remains that the former Borussia Dortmund star is likely to be a tremendous success in the blue half of Manchester.

We’ll be particularly fascinated to see how the potential scoring rivalry between the two major attacking signings of the season pans out.

