(Video) FA Chairwoman blown away meeting Salah during Community Shield medal ceremony; will have fans laughing hard

As one of the leading talents in world football, it’s unsurprising that Mo Salah has a certain effect on neutrals, let alone his devoted fans at Anfield.

Handing out the winners’ medals to Jurgen Klopp’s men after their 3-1 victory in the Community Shield, one supporter spotted Debbie Hewitt, the FA Chairwoman, looking particularly ecstatic to meet the Egyptian King after the tie had drawn to a close.

After scoring the lead-restoring effort, we can only imagine any Reds fan in her position would have reacted the exact same at the very least.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball (via @Michael_Thawne):

The FA CEO looked well pleased she got to hug Mo Salah. 🤗 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qQmNtJirXB — Michael Thawe (@Michael_Thawe) July 30, 2022