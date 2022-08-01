Fabinho compares Darwin Nunez to 25-year-old Liverpool star teammate called ‘incredible’

Fabinho has compared Liverpool’s £64m signing, Darwin Nunez, to Luis Diaz, suggesting the former Benfica hitman will have a similar impact at Liverpool as the ‘incredible’ – as the left-sided winger was described by Adrian, as reported by liverpoolfc.com – 25-year-old.

It’s deemed that the Uruguayan will have something of a less smooth adaptation period than the wide man given the comparative lack of similarities between the Eagles and Jurgen Klopp’s men (the opposite of which is true for FC Porto and the Reds).

“He is the kind of player like Luis (Diaz) – you can put him in the team and he will score goals and do a good job and he will give a lot of work for the opposition defenders,” the former Monaco man told the PA news agency (via the Independent).

Still, it can’t be ignored that the striker has made a sound start to life under the German tactician, scoring a goal against the league champions to help secure the Community Shield for the Merseysiders.

From what we’ve witnessed so far, it’s clear that our No.27 represents something greatly different to what we’ve had before, and currently, up top.

Such change, on the basis of recent performances, shouldn’t be feared, of course, and Nunez looks set to be a strong addition to the side for potentially as much as £85m should the conditions attached to his add-ons be met.

