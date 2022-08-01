(Video) Klopp responds to odd Guardiola question in Community Shield chat: ‘No, I don’t play golf’

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola met before their respective clubs’ encounter at the King Power Stadium as Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

The German seemed a bit baffled by his Sky Blues counterpart’s query as to whether he got in any rounds of golf in the summer break, responding, ‘No, I don’t play golf.’

There’s an element of tension in the conversation, though we’d be reluctant to chalk it up to any serious bad blood between two of the (if not the) best managers in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @ScouseSocialism):

I know people go on about Klopp/Pep not being a proper rivalry, but I genuinely think there's no love lost there. There's mutual respect, but the fact Pep thinks Klopp plays golf says it all. pic.twitter.com/glZasRacCS — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) July 31, 2022