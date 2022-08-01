(Video) Roy Keane issues Liverpool transfer warning fans will find difficult to disagree with

Roy Keane came to the defence of Liverpool in response to questions over the club’s transfer business this summer.

The former Republic of Ireland international referred back to the Reds’ successful campaign in 2021/22 and warned against bringing in players who couldn’t genuinely improve the squad.

We know Jurgen Klopp’s men had attempted to bring Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham to Anfield with the former heading to Real Madrid instead and the Merseysiders being told in no uncertain terms that the latter would be staying put in Germany for the time being.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

Should Liverpool have brought more players in this summer? 🤔 Roy Keane & @IanWright0 debate 🗣 pic.twitter.com/7xInwI3UEe — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022