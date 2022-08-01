(Video) How Klopp reacted to seeing Erling Haaland at King Power Stadium

Jurgen Klopp was spotted enjoying a chat with former Borussia Dortmund star Ilkay Gundogan ahead of proceedings at the King Power Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland all took a moment to stop and greet the German coach before the then impending Community Shield clash, the latter putting some real force into the clap of hands.

The Norwegian couldn’t get off the mark against Liverpool in the Community Shield, though it was a positive start for his Reds counterpart as Darwin Nunez won a penalty and scored the fourth and final goal of the night.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate):