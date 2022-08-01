(Video) Watch how Klopp reacts after Thiago bodies Bernardo Silva in 3-1 win

Jurgen Klopp seemed absolutely delighted with Thiago Alcantara’s display of physical prowess during Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Spanish international was seen clattering Bernardo Silva on the sideline to let the ball go out for a Reds throw, much to the enjoyment of the German tactician who could be seen grinning on the touchline as the cameras panned over to the technical area.

Really coming into his own in the prior campaign, this has all the makings of a season to remember for the former Bayern Munich man if he can manage to stay consistently fit and available throughout the term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball (via @PassLikeThiago):

Klopp’ reaction to Thiago leaving Silva on the floor 🤣

pic.twitter.com/rhEXKxxRhS — – (@PassLikeThiago) August 1, 2022