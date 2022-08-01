(Video) Lucky Liverpool fan gets perfect memento from Jurgen Klopp after Community Shield win

Posted by
(Video) Lucky Liverpool fan gets perfect memento from Jurgen Klopp after Community Shield win

One Liverpool fan was keen for a permanent reminder of his meeting with Jurgen Klopp after the Reds’ Community Shield win over Manchester City.

The German was spotted planting his signature on the supporter in question after the Merseysiders secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Premier League holders.

The 55-year-old’s outfit is set to take on Fulham in the English top-flight after officially concluding pre-season with a 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EmiratesFACup:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top