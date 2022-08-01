(Video) Lucky Liverpool fan gets perfect memento from Jurgen Klopp after Community Shield win

One Liverpool fan was keen for a permanent reminder of his meeting with Jurgen Klopp after the Reds’ Community Shield win over Manchester City.

The German was spotted planting his signature on the supporter in question after the Merseysiders secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Premier League holders.

The 55-year-old’s outfit is set to take on Fulham in the English top-flight after officially concluding pre-season with a 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EmiratesFACup:

This @LFC fan got Jurgen Klopp to sign his leg so that he could get it tattooed permanently 😅#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/gQRI7JQHcM — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) July 30, 2022