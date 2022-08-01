Liverpool could beat Man City to next De Bruyne – Carragher thinks he’s ‘really good’

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Jude Bellingham may become the best player in the Premier League if he joins a side in the English top-flight next summer.

The England international is believed to be attracting a lot of interest from a number of clubs in Europe, including Liverpool, but is set to remain with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming campaign.

Ex-Red Carragher believes there will be a lot of interest in the 19-year-old but is hopeful that the midfielder will opt for a move to Anfield whenever he decides to leave Germany.

“Well I think the one everyone talks about is Jude Bellingham. And I don’t think it’s just his ability.” Carragher told a Twitter Space with Football Daily (via TEAMtalk).

“I think it’s his age and the fact if you got him, spent big money on him, he would hopefully be at your club.

“It’s not just Liverpool, I’m sure Man City, Man United are looking at him, all the other top clubs, when you’re buying him you’re thinking we could have a player for the next 10 or 12 years, I think that’s the thinking.

“His ability is really good and it’s almost the potential of what he could become. Could he become like Kevin De Bruyne is now basically – which is for me – the best player in the Premier League, you look at him in that midfield position and you just think wow.

“Maybe Man City are thinking he could replace De Bruyne or Liverpool could bring him in and he can add something or revolutionise Man United’s midfield. I think he’s the one that stands out for everybody, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it, fingers crossed.”

Midfield is the one area that Liverpool supporters believe that their club still needs to strengthen.

A lot of our current options are now the wrong side of 30 and although they’re still performing exceptionally well, there will come a time when Jurgen Klopp wants to freshen things up in the middle of the park.

Despite Bellingham being so young, he already has the ability and is showing so much potential to be a regular starter in the Premier League.

He can operate in front of the defence in the role usually occupied by Fabinho but can also make things happen further up the pitch – his versatility is something that sets him apart from others.

His current deal at the Westfalenstadion doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 meaning the German outfit will demand a huge transfer fee if they are to sell, but when you consider the fact that Bellingham could be a mainstay in any side for the next decade or more, he may be worth every penny.

