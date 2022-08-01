(Video) Liverpool fans come up with fresh Luis Diaz chant on drive home

It was inevitable that Luis Diaz would be handed a chant at Liverpool given his electric displays for the club since his mid-season switch from FC Porto.

One piece of fan footage shows supporters coming up with a new song for the Colombian on the drive home to the tune of ‘This is the Life’.

It seems a song perhaps better suited to the concourse in light of the speed of it, though we’ll soon see whether it’s taken up by the stands at Anfield and beyond.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @samhughzy: