Liverpool hand contract to ‘talented’ midfielder ahead of start of PL season

Liverpool have handed a first professional contract to ‘talented’ midfielder Tommy Pilling.

The exciting news for the Reds teenager, aged 17, comes courtesy of the club’s official website ahead of the start of the league season proper.

The Merseysiders are set to pay a visit to Craven Cottage to face Marco Silva’s newly-promoted Fulham outfit.

READ MORE: (Video) FA Chairwoman blown away meeting Salah during Community Shield medal ceremony; will have fans laughing hard

It’s some superb news for the young midfield operator and his family and we at the Empire of the Kop would like to extend our congratulations.

Within the senior squad, questions remain as to whether the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will have their futures at Anfield extended.

Having sadly sustained a serious injury in pre-season, the initial signs aren’t looking encouraging for the former, though there does remain hope for our No.8 if he can successfully build off a solid 2021/22 campaign.

The former RB Leipzig star’s performances in pre-season would suggest he’s more than up for the challenge in that regard in what could be a make or break term.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!