(Video) Milner caught Man City off-guard with Mo Salah penalty moment Klopp will love

Posted by
(Video) Milner caught Man City off-guard with Mo Salah penalty moment Klopp will love

James Milner remains something of an ongoing exception in the footballing world despite being 36 years of age, with the veteran Englishman very much still a valuable member of the Liverpool squad.

The vice-captain proved his worth once more in one small moment, perfectly mimicking Mo Salah’s penalty run to ensure he was the first in the box for a potential rebound.

It’s sure not to have gone unnoticed by the coaching staff (assuming it wasn’t encouraged by Jurgen Klopp and Co.).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EmiratesFACup:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top