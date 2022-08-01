(Video) Watch Liverpool’s ‘Polish Messi’ Musialowski school two Strasbourg stars with dazzling dribble

Mateusz Musialowski caught the eye during Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg in their final pre-season clash, expertly taking on two opponents down the left-flank.

A mainly young outfit featured against the Ligue 1 outfit after the Merseysiders defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

The No.92, dubbed the Reds’ ‘Polish Messi’, hasn’t had many an opportunity to shine ahead of the start of the campaign proper, which may suggest a loan spell is ideal for his development, should further outings with the senior squad be limited.

