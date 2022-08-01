(Video) Van Dijk sends message to VAR after Dias handball with hilarious antics

Virgil van Dijk made his thoughts extremely clear on what had occurred midway through the Community Shield tie with Manchester City as Ruben Dias handled the ball in the box.

The Dutchman was spotted mimicking the Sky Blues star’s hand movement whilst VAR reviewed the incident in the second-half of action in fan footage.

The Merseysiders ran out 3-1 winners on the day as Mo Salah converted a penalty amongst goals from Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

You can catch the clip below:

Virgil mimicking Dias’ hand ball when it was being checked by VAR 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yx7kxk2UIn — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 31, 2022