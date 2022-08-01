(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp did to Carvalho just before his debut v Man City

Jurgen Klopp’s hugs seem a thing of genuine magic to outside observers, acting as both a form of praise and encouragement.

Fabio Carvalho couldn’t help but grin as the German wrapped him up in his arms ahead of his debut against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Portuguese youngster looks set to make an impact in the squad this term despite the jump from Championship to Premier League.

We imagine there’ll be plenty of congratulatory Klopp hugs for the teenager waiting for him if he can keep up the quality of performances he’s been delivering on the pitch of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

Fabio Carvalho getting the famous Klopp hug 🤗#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/4vdHtGbDUB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022