(Video) Watch Arteta blast out YNWA through speakers during Arsenal training to prepare for Anfield visit

A teaser clip of Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary, peeking behind the curtain of the Gunners’ 2021/22 campaign, has been shared online revealing Mikel Arteta’s unique way of preparing his men for a visit to Anfield.

The footage in question shows the squad engaging in a training session whilst speakers blast out You’ll Never Walk Alone to simulate the atmosphere at L4.

To be fair to the Spaniard, it’s not too crazy an idea in principle, though it’s difficult to see how much of an effect it had given that the London-based side lost 4-0 in Merseyside in the league – albeit followed by a goalless draw in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

