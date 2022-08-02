Liverpool starlet’s new manager admits loan spell could define his Anfield career

Tyler Morton has since gone on loan to Blackburn Rovers after a move was initially withheld amid concerns over injuries in the squad.

Speaking about the 19-year-old starlet, the midfielder’s new manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, admitted that his new protege’s move could prove pivotal for his Liverpool career.

“He played against AC Milan last season, he also played against Porto and did a good job in both games,” the Dane told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s still a young boy and is one of the players who Liverpool want to get in their team in the years to come.

“For Liverpool, this is an important loan, and he has to deserve minutes with us.”

Having impressed in the Champions League last term, it would appear that key figures at the club are hoping that a loan to the Championship-based outfit will prove as transformative as Harvey Elliott’s spell two seasons ago.

There are high hopes for the teenager going forward, especially with quality competition currently in the squad in the form of 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic (also capable of filing out in a holding midfield role) to provide encouragement.

Having pumped out the likes of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold – the latter of which has been a roaring success at Anfield – we’d love nothing more than to see more Scouse talent made available for the first-team on a regular basis.

Make the most of a loan spell in England’s second-tier and perhaps it will be another door opened for Morton in a long pursuit of a permanent place in the first-XI.

