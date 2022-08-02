(Video) Telegraph journalist tells Reds star ‘his time at Liverpool is over’ amid exit rumours

Luke Edwards has claimed that Nathaniel Phillips’ time at Liverpool ‘is over’ amid links to other Premier League outfits.

The Merseysiders are expecting to field bids for the Englishman’s services before the summer transfer window comes to a close and it’s understood that newly-promoted clubs Bournemouth and Fulham would be interested.

The Reds are keen on receiving a fee in excess of £10m, however, which could yet prove prohibitive to a potential exit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BBCSport:

