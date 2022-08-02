Diogo Jota handed new LFC contract – Neil Jones shares length of deal

Liverpool have handed Diogo Jota a five-year contract extension at the club, as reported in a tweet by Goal’s Neil Jones.

This closely follows reports of the Merseyside-based outfit being in talks with the Portuguese international’s entourage over the possibility of extending his stay at Anfield.

Diogo Jota has signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 2, 2022

The former Wolves man has enjoyed a stellar career with Jurgen Klopp’s men thus far, amassing 43 goal contributions in 85 games following his exit from the Molineux Stadium.

The news will be highly welcomed by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff as another piece of the puzzle in securing the long-term future of a mostly new-look forward line recently deprived of a talisman in Sadio Mane.

With Mo Salah committed to the club up until the summer of 2025, it leaves only Bobby Firmino with terms set to expire next year – a reality the club may very well be inclined to address given how outspoken the former Mainz tactician has been about the Brazilian’s quality of late.