Liverpool could have Jude Bellingham agreement ready ‘in weeks’; could join as early as next January – Football Insider

Liverpool could finalise an arrangement with Borussia Dortmund ‘in weeks’ that would see Jude Bellingham move to Anfield potentially as early next January.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider, with Wayne Veysey reporting that the German outfit won’t be prepared to let their star man leave this summer.

That being said, there is a broad array of interest beyond the borders of Merseyside in the England international and the Reds can certainly expect competition for his signature should an agreement not be in place ahead of the next summer window.

Speaking realistically, we’d highly doubt the Bundesliga-based side would sanction an exit as early as the next winter window – certainly not without significant financial compensation.

We have set a precedent for this kind of deal in the past with the transfer of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and it’s certainly plausible that Julian Ward and Co. would prefer to see a potentially generational talent secured early on before Europe’s other heavyweights can concretely express their interest.

We’d advise that fans take this report with a pinch of salt in the meantime, however, until further updates arise.

