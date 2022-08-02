Liverpool set to hand Diogo Jota a new long-term contract confirms Dominic King

Liverpool are reportedly ‘pressing on with contract talks’ for star striker Diogo Jota as a reward for the player’s high performance levels since his switch from Wolves.

This update comes courtesy of Dominic King on Twitter, with the Portuguese international set to be handed a new long-term deal beyond the 2025 expiry date of his current terms.

Liverpool are pressing on with contract talks with Diogo Jota and believe they will tie him down to a long-term deal. He’ll back training soon (within 2 weeks) but his importance in squad is huge. Talks with his advisors been progressing for some time 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 1, 2022

The 25-year-old enjoyed another solid campaign with the Merseysiders last term, amassing 29 goal contributions in 55 games as the club came close to completing a historic quadruple trophy haul.

Being a critical part of our forward line, it’s far from surprising that Jurgen Klopp and the club are especially keen to ensure the former Wolves man’s long-term future is tied to Anfield.

With Luis Diaz aged 25 and Darwin Nunez aged 23, the recruitment team have done an exceptional job in gradually implementing new additions to keep a front-three fresh.

Many had assumed it would be impossible for us to move on from a starting set of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

A long-term replacement for the latter will need to be discovered at some point, though there’s every indication that our Egyptian King will remain a force of nature well into his 30s.

