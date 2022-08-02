Liverpool rejected a bid lower than £7m for 25-year-old star Klopp thinks is ‘incredible’

Liverpool reportedly turned down a bid lower than Watford’s £7m offer in January from Belgian outfit Anderlecht for Nat Phillips, as reported by Neil Jones at Goal.

The 25-year-old defender, who is the Reds’ accepted fifth-choice centre-half, is said to be keen on a move away from the club in pursuit of a more regular supply of mintues.

A return to Bournemouth, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell last term, is a possibility amid growing interest in the Englishman this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is said to prefer if the ‘incredible’ (as the German described him to the club’s official website) defender remains at Anfield, though is open to an exit that would personally benefit our No.47.

It would be a massive shame to see Phillips finally move away from the club on a permanent deal, though no one would deserve it more after helping the club reach the Champions League spots again in the difficult circumstances that dominated the 2020/21 season.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this space as it develops and wish our centre-back all the very best of luck should a move be agreed.

Reports suggests it will take a lot more than the fee Anderlecht (and, indeed, Watford) were prepared to hand over for the player’s services.

