Key Liverpool man set to make training return ‘within’ two weeks – Klopp will be thrilled

There’s more good news for Liverpool fans as Dominic King confirmed that Diogo Jota is set to return to training ‘within’ two weeks after having suffered an injury that has ruled him out for much of the pre-season period.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from the Daily Mail correspondent, who also reported news of a contract extension being discussed with the Portuguese international’s representatives.

Liverpool are pressing on with contract talks with Diogo Jota and believe they will tie him down to a long-term deal. He’ll back training soon (within 2 weeks) but his importance in squad is huge. Talks with his advisors been progressing for some time 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 1, 2022

The former Wolves man has been a sensation in Merseyside since signing for the club back in 2020, amassing a total of 43 goal contributions in 85 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool set to hand Diogo Jota a new long-term contract confirms Dominic King

In the meantime, Jota’s absence represents an ideal opportunity for Darwin Nunez to further acclimatise to the squad by earning minutes with the first-XI.

The Uruguayan international started life on the bench in the Community Shield, though could be trusted to lead the line from the off this Saturday after a tremendous showing in the second-half of action at the King Power Stadium.

With us hoping to mount another attempt at a clean sweep of silverware this term, having multiple quality options in the centre-forward role can only bode well for the club’s ambitions.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!