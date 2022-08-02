Pundit has spotted something in Klopp & Firmino’s relationship that suggests new contract is on the horizon

Frank McAvennie has suggested that a new contract could very well be on the cards for Bobby Firmino, thanks in no small part to the relationship he shares with Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023 with there yet to be any discussions reliably reported between the player and club.

“Klopp trusts him and that’s why I think they will be discussing a new contract. Klopp won’t want him to go, he’ll want him to stay,” the former Celtic star told Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

“But he has to produce the goods every week, that’s what happens when you’re in a big team like Liverpool and he’ll know that. And if his standards drop, he will be out.

“For me, I wouldn’t read into him starting in the Community Shield, we’ll know more once the league starts.”

The Reds have already secured the long-term future of the front-three with the acquistion of Darwin Nunez (on contract until 2028) and extensions handed to Diogo Jota (2027) and Mo Salah (2025).

Trust is one thing and consistent performance on the pitch is another; given how much we teetered to and fro over the prospect of extending our No.11’s terms amid concerns over our Egyptian King’s performance levels into his 30s, it seems implausible that a fresh deal will be handed to Firmino.

That being said, Klopp has already spoken quite highly of the former Hoffenheim man going into the season proper, insisting the world-class attacker was back to his best.

Whether key figures at Anfield foresee that Firmino hanging on to his ‘best’ years in a similar manner to Salah remains to be seen.

We know one thing, however – sentimentality will not play a part in any considerations as far as the manager is concerned.

