(Video) Two Sky Sports journalists have had their say on Haaland v Nunez – did LFC or City get the better deal?

Melissa Reddy stayed somewhat on the fence in response to the question of whether Liverpool or Manchester City got the better deal out of their respective signings in Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

The Sky Sports journalist did admit that the latter of the two would possibly require a bigger adaption period in terms of fully acclimatising to the setup at the Etihad-based outfit.

Kaveh Solhekol steered the discussion in the direction of how Manchester United fans would be feeling after observing their league rivals strengthen significantly in the window.

Ultimately, as far as we’re concerned here at the Empire of the Kop, comparisons at this stage of the season come somewhat too soon and we’ll be looking forward to seeing what either attacker can accomplish once fully settled in their new surroundings.

Haaland or Núñez? 🤔 The Transfer Show panel answer fan questions and debate whether Manchester City or Liverpool got the better deal in terms signing a striker this summer… pic.twitter.com/cd3Xa1sZgq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 1, 2022