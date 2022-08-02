Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update on 30-year-old Liverpool star amid reported interest from European heavyweight

Fabrizio Romano has once again denied reports of Juventus having opened talks with Liverpool for the signing of Bobby Firmino.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Italian journalist, amid concerns that the Reds could lose another piece of the traditional forward line that once also contained Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane.

Roberto Firmino confirms he has no intention to leave: “I love this team, city and fans. I'm here at Liverpool and I want to stay”, tells TNT Brazil. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Juventus have never opened talks to sign Firmino, not even discussed by agents or clubs despite rumours. pic.twitter.com/X2ZDYysXLY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022

The player has, of course, since come out and confirmed his desire to remain at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has likewise given every indication of being keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old if possible.

Barring a bid of insane proportions, we can safely assume that our No.9 will remain in Liverpool colours come the closing of the summer transfer window on 1st September.

With less than a month to go until that end point, it would mean a rush on our recruitment team’s end to replace the Brazilian international were he allowed to depart in the first place.

Without a solid period of pre-season football to enjoy, that would represent a far from ideal set of circumstances for Klopp.

