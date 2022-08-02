(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s insane home training drill shared online

It’s not hard to see where Thiago Alcantara gets his near seamless balance and technical prowess from given his level of dedication to remaining sharp off the pitch – even at home.

The Spanish international shared a clip revealing part of his home training routine, which involves him passing the ball against the wall whilst maintaining balance strafing across three raised points.

Whatever keeps him in tip-top shape throughout the campaign we’ll absolutely encourage and hopefully we’ll see a season relatively unobstructed by injuries for the former Bayern Munich man.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Bood Red’s official YouTube channel & originating from Thiago Alcantara’s Instagram:

