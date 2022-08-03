Key Liverpool man who left the club could be snapped up by Premier League rivals as talks opened

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Michael Edwards over the possibility of him taking over the vacant sporting director role at the club.

The former transfer chief at Liverpool left the Reds in search of a new challenge, though has turned down prior offers in order to enjoy a year-long sabbatical away from the club, as reported by the Daily Mail.

As such, there’s an element of expectation that it will take the Blues moving mountains to get the Englishman to forego a long break – ideally, giving him at least as much independence and control as he once enjoyed in Merseyside.

The temptation of a comparatively less restricted transfer policy at Stamford Bridge could very well prove too much for a transfer guru who has worked miracles within our sustainable-focused system.

We’d like to think that Edwards would favour a move to a less direct domestic rival if possible, though he’s certainly earned the right to pick and choose his ideal destination after the tremendous work he’s done with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

