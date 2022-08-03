Ex-Liverpool star now set to join Jose Mourinho at Roma, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Gini Wijnaldum appears to have officially found a new club only a year after agreeing a permanent switch away from Liverpool.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano who has shared that the Dutch international is headed to Italy to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma outfit on loan.

The Dutchman enjoyed a trophy-laden five years at Anfield, memorably playing a key role in the 4-3 comeback over Barcelona in the 2018/19 term during the Champions League semi-finals.

It’s a shame the move to France hasn’t worked out quite as well as our former No.5 expected and hopefully a switch to Italy in the meantime can get him back to his best.

Having lost Mauricio Pochettino as a manager, things are perhaps hardly conducive for the midfielder to thrive in the French capital and a reset of sorts could prove invaluable.

Whatever happens, we’ll wish Wijnaldum nothing but the best of luck for his future having been such an integral – not to mention somewhat underappreciated – cog in Jurgen Klopp’s finely tuned Liverpool machine in the past.

