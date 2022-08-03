Ex-Liverpool star now set to join Jose Mourinho at Roma, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Gini Wijnaldum appears to have officially found a new club only a year after agreeing a permanent switch away from Liverpool.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano who has shared that the Dutch international is headed to Italy to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma outfit on loan.

Gini Wijnaldum is finally set to sign with AS Roma! Agreement reached as green light just arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on loan move. Time for documents, here we go soon 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma PSG are prepared to close on Renato Sanches after Wijnaldum departure. pic.twitter.com/U04IxnUBCa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

The Dutchman enjoyed a trophy-laden five years at Anfield, memorably playing a key role in the 4-3 comeback over Barcelona in the 2018/19 term during the Champions League semi-finals.

It’s a shame the move to France hasn’t worked out quite as well as our former No.5 expected and hopefully a switch to Italy in the meantime can get him back to his best.

Having lost Mauricio Pochettino as a manager, things are perhaps hardly conducive for the midfielder to thrive in the French capital and a reset of sorts could prove invaluable.

Whatever happens, we’ll wish Wijnaldum nothing but the best of luck for his future having been such an integral – not to mention somewhat underappreciated – cog in Jurgen Klopp’s finely tuned Liverpool machine in the past.

