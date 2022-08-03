Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat

Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer.

The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.

“I feel grateful for last season. I don’t want to diminish the achievement of the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it wasn’t to be,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com.

“Who knows this season? We’ll go after all four trophies again, but it’s about taking things step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it’s possible and our focus is to win all four trophies.

“We will compete for all four, but it depends on the work we do and how we progress. Our focus is to compete in and win all four competitions.”

As much as Pep Guardiola’s men will brush such comments off, it’s a level of ambition Manchester City will no doubt be encouraged to take seriously, especially after being handed a bloody nose in their first competitive meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Community Shield.

Having lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich there are some understandable concerns around our ability to successfully compete on all fronts this season.

We have recruited well it would seem in the summer, bringing in £64m man Darwin Nunez – who impressed in his first fixture against the Sky Blues – in addition to exciting starlets Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

It would be unfair to heap the same expectations on our Uruguayan international as was once placed on the shoulders of our former No.10, though, from an initial look, fans may have relatively little to fear when it comes to the prospect of remaining a force at the peak of domestic and European football.

